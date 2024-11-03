Police in Michigan say 4 killed, 17 injured after semitruck crashes into vehicles stuck in traffic

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Four people were killed and 17 others injured late Saturday after a semitruck crashed into more…

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Four people were killed and 17 others injured late Saturday after a semitruck crashed into more than a dozen vehicles backed up on Interstate 96 in southeastern Michigan, according to state police.

Traffic on I-96 near Webberville had been temporarily stopped Saturday as utility crews were completed work on power lines in the area. A semitruck with a trailer was heading westbound around 11:45 p.m. and crashed into the stalled vehicles.

“It appears the driver of the semi-truck did not see the backup and could not stop his vehicle in time,” Michigan State Police said in a statement on the social media platform X.

The impact caused the semitruck and several vehicles to catch fire. Police said more than a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police confirmed four deaths and said 17 people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez did not have further updates Sunday.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.