Police arrest a man after 9 people are stabbed over 2 days in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A man committed a spate of random stabbings over two days in downtown Seattle, injuring nine people — five of them on Friday afternoon, police said.

“This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults,” Deputy Chief Eric Barden said at the scene Friday.

The stabbings on Friday afternoon took place in a roughly four-block area in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Witnesses reported a description of the suspect and officers found him nearby and took him into custody, police said.

Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was treated at the scene and released.

A Harborview spokesperson confirmed four victims were at the hospital and said all were in critical condition.

Five other people were stabbed in separate incidents in the same area starting early Thursday. Police said the 10th stabbing involved a robbery and it was not clear that it was connected to the random attacks.

