Minnesota man kills two women and two children at separate homes before killing himself, police say

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man shot and killed two women and two children at separate Minnesota homes before killing himself, authorities said.

Duluth police said all five of the dead knew one another, but they didn’t say how or disclose a possible motive for the shootings.

Officers were first called to a home just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. They found Erin Abramson, 47, and Jacob Nephew, 15, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified 46-year-old Anthony Nephew as a suspect and a few hours later, officers surrounded his home, police said. When they entered, officers found Nephew dead, along with Kathryn Nephew, 45, and 7-year-old Oliver Nephew.

Police said Anthony Nephew’s wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

More information is expected to be released later Friday, police said.

Duluth, a city of nearly 90,000 residents, is roughly 135 miles (217 kilometers) north of Minneapolis.

This story includes discussion of an apparent suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

