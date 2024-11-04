Jury sees video of subway chokehold that led to veteran Daniel Penny’s manslaughter trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors saw video Monday of Daniel Penny gripping a man around the neck on a subway…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors saw video Monday of Daniel Penny gripping a man around the neck on a subway train as another passenger beseeched the Marine veteran to let go.

The video, shot by a high school student from just outside the train, offered the anonymous jury its first direct view of the chokehold at the heart of the manslaughter trial surrounding Jordan Neely’s 2023 death.

While a freelance journalist’s video of the encounter was widely seen in the days afterward, it’s unclear whether the student’s video has ever been made public before.

Prosecutors say Penny, 25, recklessly killed Neely, 30, who was homeless and mentally ill. He had frightened passengers on the train with angry statements that some riders found threatening.

Penny has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say he was defending himself and his fellow passengers, stepping up in one of the volatile moments that New York straphangers dread but most shy from confronting.

Neely, 30, known to some subway riders for doing Michael Jackson impersonations, had mental health and drug problems. His family has said his life unraveled after his mother was murdered when he was a teenager and he testified at the trial that led to her boyfriend’s conviction.

He crossed paths with Penny — an architecture student who’d served four years in the Marines — on a subway train May 1, 2023.

Neely was homeless, broke, hungry, thirsty and so desperate he was willing to go to jail, he shouted at passengers who later recalled his statements to police.

He made high schooler Ivette Rosario so nervous that she thought she’d pass out, she testified Monday. She’d seen outbursts on subways before, “but not like that,” she said.

“Because of the tone, I got pretty frightened, and I got scared of what was said,” said Rosario, 19. She told jurors she looked downward, hoping the train would get to a station before anything else happened.

Then she heard the sound of someone falling, looked up and saw Neely on the floor, with Penny’s arm around his neck.

The train soon stopped, and she got out but kept watching from the platform. She would soon place one of the first 911 calls about what was happening. But first, her shaking hand pressed record on her phone.

She captured video of Penny on the floor — gripping Neely’s head in the crook of his left arm, with his right hand atop Neely’s head — and of an unseen bystander saying that Neely was dying and urging, “Let him go!”

Rosario said she didn’t see Neely specifically address or approach anyone.

But according to the defense, Neely lurched toward a woman with a stroller and said he “will kill,” and Penny felt he had to take action.

Prosecutors don’t claim that Penny intended to kill, nor fault him for initially deciding to try to stop Neely’s menacing behavior. But they say Penny went overboard by choking the man for about six minutes, even after passengers could exit the train and after Neely had stopped moving for nearly a minute.

Defense attorneys say Penny kept holding onto Neely because he tried at times to rise up. The defense also challenge medical examiners’ finding that the chokehold killed him.

A lawyer for Neely’s family maintains that whatever he might have said, it didn’t justify what Penny did.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.