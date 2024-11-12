Diamond Sports Group will offer single-game pricing to stream NBA and NHL games starting next month

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — The nation’s largest owner of regional sports networks will offer single-game pricing for NBA and NHL…

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — The nation’s largest owner of regional sports networks will offer single-game pricing for NBA and NHL games beginning next month.

Diamond Sports Group, which owns 16 RSNs, announced Tuesday that the option will be available on its direct-to-consumer streaming package starting Dec. 5.

Viewers will have the option for single games at $6.99, as well as the chance to sign up for monthly or season pass subscriptions.

Diamond has the rights to 13 NBA and eight NHL teams. Its stations are known as FanDuel Sports Network after FanDuel took over naming rights last month. Diamond had an agreement with Bally Sports since March 2021.

“The addition of single-game pricing allows fans to now catch their local NBA and NHL teams on a game-by-game basis, enhancing the flexibility of our offering,” FanDuel Sports Network CEO, direct-to-consumer Michael Schneider said in a statement. “This is yet another example of how we remain committed to delivering an array of viewing options and features to make it easier for our viewers to watch their favorite teams.”

A final hearing on Diamond’s bankruptcy reorganization plan is scheduled for Thursday. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection in March 2023. The company said in a financial filing last year that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

