Democrats are heavily favored to win both of Rhode Island’s seats in the US House

Democrats are heavily favored to win both U.S. House seats in Rhode Island in Tuesday’s election.

Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative in Congress from Rhode Island, is poised to be reelected in the 1st Congressional District.

Amo faces Republican challenger Allen Waters and has promised to work on issues ranging from ending gun violence to supporting reproductive freedom and fighting to protect Social Security and Medicare.

Waters campaigned on his support for gun rights, ending government-backed student loans for college and a promise to “clean up the swamp of poorly managed government departments” like the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Last year, Amo beat out a crowded field in a special election to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down to lead a nonprofit foundation. Amo has worked as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the White House during the Obama administration.

Amo went to Wheaton College and studied public policy at Oxford University. The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, he says he was inspired by his parents’ drive. His mother studied nursing and his father opened a liquor store in part so he could be his own boss.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner, the former state treasurer in Rhode Island, was also expected to be reelected.

He faces Republican Steve Corvi, who was making his first run for political office and has been vastly outspent. In 2022, Magaziner won the seat vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, who was retiring after two decades representing the district.

Since taking office, Magaziner, the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner, has worked to protect Social Security and Medicare, reduce the price of prescription drugs and expand the Affordable Care Act. He also has campaigned for gun safety legislation and abortion rights.

Corvi, meanwhile, highlighted the fact he was an “average American” who has no prior political experience and no connections. An adjunct university professor who specializes in British and American military history, Corvi campaigned for what he called a merit-based immigration system, support for Israel and policies that grow the economy.

