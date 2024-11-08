AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 1-7, 2024 From Haiti to Mexico, people gathered at cemeteries to remember their dearly departed on Day of the…

Nov. 1-7, 2024

From Haiti to Mexico, people gathered at cemeteries to remember their dearly departed on Day of the Dead. Migrants walked north from Mexico’s southern border in hopes of reaching the United States. Category 3 Hurricane Rafael knocked out Cuba’s power grid.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.

