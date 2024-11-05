AP Race Call: Pressley wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 7

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Pressley, who…

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Pressley, who became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts when she first won in 2018, represents the state’s 7th Congressional District, which includes a large swath of Boston and all or parts of a half dozen other communities, including Cambridge. Pressley, a staunch critic of Donald Trump, is a member of a group of progressive House members known as the Squad.

