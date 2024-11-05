Live Radio
Home » National News » AP Race Call: Democrat…

AP Race Call: Democrat Green wins reelection to the US House from Texas’ 9th Congressional District

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 8:07 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Al Green won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas’ 9th Congressional District. Green, ran unopposed. He has spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House, first capturing the Houston-area district in 2004. The longtime congressman became known for his repeated attempts to impeach Donald Trump. Green was hospitalized earlier this year and, despite recovering from abdominal surgery, made a crucial vote to block the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election 2024 | Government News | National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up