Live Radio
Home » National News » AP Race Call: Democrat…

AP Race Call: Democrat Castro wins reelection to the US House in Texas’ 20th Congressional District

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 8:39 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House in Texas’ 20th Congressional District. The San Antonio congressman will serve his seventh term in Congress after first being elected in 2012. Castro served as a representative in the Texas statehouse for 10 years before running for federal office. He is a Stanford University and Harvard Law School graduate. He also has been a vocal advocate for Latino representation in film and media.

——

This story has been corrected to show Castro served 10 years as a Texas state representative, not as a state senator.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election 2024 | Government News | National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up