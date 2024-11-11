AP PHOTOS: Revelers in costumes take to the streets of Germany to kick off carnival celebrations

Throngs of revelers in costumes took to the streets of Germany’s Carnival strongholds to celebrate the start of carnival season.
Carnival celebrations in the Rhineland traditionally begin on the 11th of November at 11:11 in the morning and last until Ash Wednesday the following year.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.