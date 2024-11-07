A tiny island in the Caribbean seeks help from London after a politician is slain

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Antigua and Barbuda is seeking help from authorities in London to solve the killing of…

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Antigua and Barbuda is seeking help from authorities in London to solve the killing of a member of Parliament in the Caribbean island nation who was found stabbed to death this week.

The decision was taken Wednesday by Cabinet members who also announced an official funeral for Asot Michael, 54, a boisterous and often controversial former government minister whose body was discovered at his seaside home in Antigua on Tuesday.

As a former British colony, the twin-island nation still has strong ties to Britain and in the past has requested help from London police in high-profile cases.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed any suspected motive, and no one has been arrested. It was the first time in memory that a politician has been killed in Antigua, and the case has shocked the island nation.

Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney told The Associated Press that police have questioned several people. He said the death was ruled a homicide given wounds to the body, but declied to give further details.

Michael was a businessman whose family owns a local casino and retail shops including a shoe store. He ascended through the ranks of the governing Antigua & Barbuda Party, and was well known for being a philanthropist. Most notable was his annual distribution of food, toys and, in some instances, household goods and appliances to constituents at Christmas.

Adrian Williams, Michael’s campaign manager during the 2023 general elections, said generosity defined the late politician. “His heart was big,” Williams said.

Michael had served as public works minister and later held tourism, economic development and energy portfolios in Cabinet before being ousted from the party in 2022 following various controversies including an international bribery case in which he has denied wrongdoing.

Unfazed by his dismissal, he successfully ran as an independent in the 2023 election to retain his seat in Parliament.

As a parliamentarian, Michael was a lightning rod for controversy. He was ejected from the chamber on several occasions, and in 2023, he was suspended by the House speaker who accused him of being disruptive and insulting.

Michael also had a pending battery charge for allegedly assaulting a police officer at carnival event earlier this year. He had pled not guilty.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in a statement Tuesday that he was “saddened and disturbed” by Michael’s sudden death.

“Although our relationship became strained for a period and his formal association with the party ended, he maintained his interest in the political life of the country,” Browne said. “Earlier this year, we reconnected, and I welcomed him as a friend and colleague.”

