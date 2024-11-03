3 dead, including the suspect, after shooting in Pennsylvania apartment and 40-mile police chase

DUNCANNON, Pa. (AP) — Three people were killed and three others wounded on Friday when a suspect opened fire in…

DUNCANNON, Pa. (AP) — Three people were killed and three others wounded on Friday when a suspect opened fire in an apartment in central Pennsylvania, then led police on a high-speed chase through two counties that ended with an exchange of gunfire with state troopers, police said.

Troopers shot and killed Ricky Shannon, 22, after he opened fire on them from his pickup truck, said Lt. Col. George Bivens of Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers then found a 19-year-old woman, who had also been fatally shot, he said.

Earlier, Shannon had gone to the woman’s house in Lancaster County and shot four of the woman’s family members, killing one, police said.

