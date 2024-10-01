Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans pick new presidential electors following 2020 fake electors debacle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin picked new presidential electors on Tuesday, almost four years after Republicans…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin picked new presidential electors on Tuesday, almost four years after Republicans from the state posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump.

The Democratic and Republican legislative caucuses and legislative candidates met in the state Capitol to select 10 people from each party who will represent voters in the presidential election. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party’s electors are sent to the Electoral College, which meets after the election in December to certify the outcome.

Ten Wisconsin Republicans posed as fake electors for Trump in 2020, filing paperwork falsely saying he had won the battleground state. Democrats filed a lawsuit against them in 2022. The Republicans ultimately agreed to a settlement last year that called for them to admit they were trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory, acknowledge Biden won the state and agree to never serve as presidential electors in 2024 or any other election involving Trump.

The 2024 Republican electors include Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, state GOP chair Brian Schimming and former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Democratic electors include Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.

