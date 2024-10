DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Trump ally Steve Bannon is released after serving 4 months for contempt of Congress, federal prisons…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Trump ally Steve Bannon is released after serving 4 months for contempt of Congress, federal prisons spokesperson says.

