The Latest: Trump and Harris enter the final stretch of the 2024 campaign

Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner of next week’s election.

Trump on Sunday held a rally at Madison Square Garden where several speakers made racist and crude remarks, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.” Shortly after those remarks, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny endorsed Harris.

Trump plans to hold a rally in Atlanta Monday evening while Harris will make several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Biden criticizes Musk’s $1M giveaway as ‘inappropriate’

President Joe Biden said it was “totally inappropriate” for Elon Musk to pledge to give away $1 million a day to voters for signing his political action committee’s petition. The billionaire and owner of the social platform X has gone all-in on Republican Donald Trump.

The giveaway has raised questions and alarms among some election experts who say it is a violation of the law to link a cash handout to signing a petition that also requires a person to be registered to vote.

“I think it’s totally inappropriate,” he said in Delaware where he just voted.

Since Labor Day, the campaigns have made more visits to Pennsylvania than to other states

The Democratic and Republican presidential tickets are heading into the final week of campaigning with a familiar strategy: Rally supporters in the handful of states that will decide the race.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin have received the most attention from Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and their running mates since the Labor Day weekend — the point when campaigning traditionally intensifies.

The Democratic ticket has been more active over the past two weeks, according to Associated Press tracking of the campaigns’ public events.

From Oct. 14 through this past weekend, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, held 42 campaign events over the seven swing states while Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, held 25.

There has been a stark contrast in Wisconsin: Harris and Walz visited the state eight times between Oct. 14 and Sunday, compared to just one visit by Trump and Vance during that span. The Republicans are headed back to Wisconsin this week, including a rally in Milwaukee.

The AP tracker shows that from Labor Day through this past weekend both campaigns have made more visits to Pennsylvania (43) than to Georgia, Arizona and Nevada combined (40). See where the campaigns have been traveling with this AP interactive map.

Biden calls Trump’s New York rally ‘simply embarrassing’

In response to Donald Trump’s New York rally where speakers made crude and racist insults, President Joe Biden said: “It’s simply embarrassing. That’s why this election is so important.”

Biden was speaking after he voted Monday in Delaware.

“Most of the presidential scholars I’ve spoken to talk about the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character,” Biden said. “And he puts that in question every time he opens his mouth.”

Biden has voted in the 2024 election

President Joe Biden waited in line for about 40 minutes Monday before he cast his ballot.

He handed his identification to the election worker, who had him sign and then announced: “Joseph Biden now voting.”

As Biden voted behind a black drape, some first-time voters were announced and the room erupted in cheers for them.

Alaska Sen. Murkowski says neither Trump nor Harris will get her vote

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican and outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, says she won’t vote for him or Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in the general election.

“I want to vote for somebody and not against someone,” she told the Anchorage Daily News. She added she was disappointed with the choices from both major parties.

Murkowski voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection and also called for him to resign. She said she didn’t vote for him in 2016 or 2020.

“I am going to be voting for someone and hopefully I will feel good about that, even knowing that that individual probably is not going to be in the winner column,” Murkowski said.

Murkowski declined to say who would get her vote.

There are six other candidates on the Alaska ballot for president, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. even though he dropped out of the race in August.

Biden is waiting in line to cast his ballot

When President Joe Biden arrived at the polling place at the Delaware Department of Elections on Monday, there was a long line of people lined up waiting to vote.

He chatted with some and was pushing an older woman in a wheelchair who was ahead of him in line. They were all casting ballots early for the Nov. 5 election.

Harris: Trump is ‘fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country’

Kamala Harris said Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square helped prove her point about the stakes of the election.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Harris said the Sunday event “really highlighted the point that I’ve been making throughout this campaign,” which is that Trump is “fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family, the American worker.”

Harris plans to deliver her closing argument on Tuesday in Washington.

“There’s a big difference between he and I,” she said.

President Joe Biden is heading to cast his ballot

“Let’s go vote,” he told reporters Monday after breakfast with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who has served as Delaware’s lone House member since 2017 and is running for U.S. Senate.

Trump to hold his election night party at Palm Beach Convention Center

Donald Trump will be holding his election night party in Florida at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

The venue, announced by his campaign on Monday, is not far from his Mar-a-Lago club and residence.

US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to overturn the results: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — American voters are approaching the presidential election with deep unease about what could follow, including the potential for political violence, attempts to overturn the election results and its broader implications for democracy, according to a new poll.

The findings of the survey, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, speak to persistent concerns about the fragility of the world’s oldest democracy, nearly four years after former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results inspired a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

About 4 in 10 registered voters say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about violent attempts to overturn the results after the November election. A similar share is worried about legal efforts to do so. And about 1 in 3 voters say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about attempts by local or state election officials to stop the results from being finalized.

Biden breakfasts in Wilmington with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

President Joe Biden swung by a breakfast spot near his home outside Wilmington, Delaware, with a longtime ally who is vying to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

The president and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester headed to The Legend Restaurant & Bakery in New Castle. Blunt Rochester, who has served as Delaware’s lone House member since 2017, is trying to become the first Black woman elected to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

Biden formally endorsed Blunt Rochester in a video released on Sunday evening by the lawmaker’s campaign. He is set to cast his early-vote ballot later Monday before heading back to Washington.

Harris says she’d take a cognitive test if asked to

As former President Donald Trump continues to attack Vice President Kamala Harris with deeply personal insults, he has also suggested she should take a cognitive test.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris said “sure” when asked whether she’d take such a test.

“I would challenge him to take the same one,” Harris said. “I think he actually is increasingly unstable and unhinged and has resorted to name-calling because he actually has no plan for the American people.”

It’s the same line Trump used when President Joe Biden was still running for president as questions swirled about the 81-year-old’s age and mental acuity following his disastrous debate performance in June.

Trump is 78 and is now the oldest candidate to run for office.

Biden plans to cast an early ballot on Monday

President Joe Biden plans to cast an early ballot on Monday near his home outside Wilmington, Delaware, according to the White House.

For all but a few years since 1970, Biden has held office or has been running for one during election season. But this year, his hopes lie with a newer generation of Democrats, including three on the Delaware ballot looking to make history.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden endorsed after dropping out of the presidential race in July, is vying to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Sarah McBride is looking to become the first openly transgender candidate to be elected to the U.S. House.

McBride is aiming to succeed Democrat Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is looking to become Delaware’s first Black woman to win the U.S. Senate seat. She has served as Delaware’s lone representative in the House since 2017.

Biden on Sunday evening formally endorsed Blunt Rochester, cutting a video for her campaign in which he called her “Delaware through and through.”

Harris highlights costs of living, abortion rights and border security as 3 immediate priorities

Kamala Harris says she has three immediate legislative priorities when she takes office, should she be elected president.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris said her first priority will be reducing costs for Americans with an expanded child tax credit and efforts to reduce the cost of groceries and make homes more affordable. The second is to work to restore abortion rights protections and the third will be to work on passage of a border security bill.

Harris and Republican Donald Trump are in a tight race for the White House.

Harris heads to Michigan

Kamala Harris will focus on manufacturing jobs Monday as she heads back to Michigan.

She’s set to visit Corning’s Hemlock Semiconductor Next Gen Facility. The Saginaw company received a $325 million investment from the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation passed by the Biden administration.

She’s then touring a labor training facility in Macomb County. The election is in a week and one day, and Harris is hoping to appeal to many different voting blocs in the battleground states, in a dead-heat race with Donald Trump. On Tuesday she’ll give a closing speech in Washington.

Here’s what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign

