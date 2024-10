LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during World Series Game 2, status TBD, per LA…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during World Series Game 2, status TBD, per LA manager Dave Roberts.

