AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 5 Georgia beats No. 1 Texas 30-15 in the first top-five matchup in Austin since…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 5 Georgia beats No. 1 Texas 30-15 in the first top-five matchup in Austin since 2006.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.