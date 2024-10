LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA prosecutors on Friday will ask a court to resentence Lyle and Erik Menendez, setting the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA prosecutors on Friday will ask a court to resentence Lyle and Erik Menendez, setting the stage for possible parole.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.