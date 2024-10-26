Harris says US faces a ‘health care crisis’ over abortion. A rally with Michelle Obama is up next

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Kamala Harris returned to Michigan on Saturday for a rally with former first lady Michelle Obama,…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Kamala Harris returned to Michigan on Saturday for a rally with former first lady Michelle Obama, the latest in a series of her campaign’s high-profile combinations intended to boost turnout among the Democratic Party faithful.

After arriving in the battleground state, Harris went to a local doctor’s office in Portage to talk with health care providers and medical students about the impact of abortion restrictions. One of them said they have patients visiting from other parts of the country where there are strict limitations on abortion, and another said she’s worried that people won’t want to practice in important areas of medicine because of fears about government intrusion.

“We are looking at a health care crisis in America that is affecting people of every background and gender,” Harris told reporters before visiting the doctor’s office.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden went to a union hall in Pittsburgh to promote Harris’ support for organized labor, telling the audience to “follow your gut” and “do what’s right.”

Harris appeared with Beyoncé on Friday in Houston, and she campaigned with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on Thursday in Atlanta.

It’s a level of celebrity clout that surpasses anything that Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has been able to marshal this year. But there’s no guarantee that will help Harris in the close race for the White House. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump despite firing up her crowds with musical performances and Democratic allies.

Trump brushed off Harris’ attempt to harness star power for her campaign.

“Kamala is at a dance party with Beyoncé,” the former president said Friday in Traverse City, Michigan. Trump, the Republican nominee for president, is scheduled to hold a rally in Novi, a suburb of Detroit, on Saturday before a later event in State College, Pennsylvania.

Harris and Michelle Obama will be in Kalamazoo, in the southwestern part of the state. It will be the former first lady’s first time hitting the trail for Harris.

It’s also the first day that early in-person voting becomes available across Michigan. More than 1.4 million ballots have already been submitted, representing 20% of registered voters.

When Clinton was running against Trump, Michelle Obama inspired Democrats with the slogan “when they go low, we go high.”

But this year, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she adopted a more biting approach. She accused Trump of “doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

Biden went to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon for a campaign event with the Laborers’ International Union of North America.

He mentioned that Harris once walked a picket line with the United Auto Workers — “she has a backbone like a ramrod” — while Trump has undermined organized labor.

“He views unions as getting in the way of the accumulation of wealth for individuals,” Biden said. “It’s in labor’s interest to defeat Donald Trump, more than any other race you’ve been in.”

Biden’s remarks to the mostly male audience referenced the gender divide that has been a consistent feature of this year’s presidential race.

Speaking on Trump, Biden said, “I’m just gonna say straight up, he’s a loser as a man.”

He also said that women deserve more opportunities than they’ve received in the past.

“They can do anything any man can do, including be president of the United States of America,” Biden said.

___

Madhani reported from Pittsburgh and Megerian reported from Washington.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.