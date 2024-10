SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities investigating “catastrophic failure” of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7 on Sapelo Island.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities investigating “catastrophic failure” of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7 on Sapelo Island.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.