SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former Sen. Tim Johnson, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in South Dakota, dies…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former Sen. Tim Johnson, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in South Dakota, dies at 77.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.