NEW YORK (AP) — Defense contractor RTX to pay $950 million to resolve allegations that it defrauded US, paid bribes…

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense contractor RTX to pay $950 million to resolve allegations that it defrauded US, paid bribes to Qatari official.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.