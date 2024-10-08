Cattle wander onto North Dakota interstate and cause 3 crashes

DRISCOLL, N.D. (AP) — A large herd of cattle escaped from a North Dakota pasture and wandered onto an interstate…

DRISCOLL, N.D. (AP) — A large herd of cattle escaped from a North Dakota pasture and wandered onto an interstate highway, causing a semi to overturn and resulting in the deaths of 25 of the animals.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the cattle walked out of a pasture adjacent to Interstate 94 near Driscoll around 1 a.m. Monday and congregated under an overpass. A semi hauling refrigerated produce hit the herd, causing the truck to overturn and leading to a small fire that was quickly extinguished. The driver escaped injury.

A short time later, a Ford Escape also struck the cattle. The driver was hospitalized with cuts and bruises.

A Ford Fusion then struck the cattle. All four people in the car, two adults and two children, were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The crashes forced the interstate to close for several hours.

