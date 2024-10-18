AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 11-17, 2024 One Direction fans flocked to the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after singer Liam Payne…

One Direction fans flocked to the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after singer Liam Payne died in a fall from a hotel balcony.

Businesses in Ecuador’s capital have seen their sales dented by rolling power cuts introduced by the government to counteract an energy crisis.

Students took classes to the street outside Argentina’s University of Buenos Aires to protest President Javier Milei’s veto of increased funding for public universities.

Brasilia hosted the World Aquatics High Diving Junior Championships and Venezuelans marked “Indigenous Resistance Day” in Caracas, marking 532 years since Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Jorge Saenz, based in Asuncion, Paraguay.

