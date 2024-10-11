AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 4-10, 2024 An attack by an armed gang in Pont-Sondé killed and displaced people in Haiti. Brazilians voted in…

Oct. 4-10, 2024

An attack by an armed gang in Pont-Sondé killed and displaced people in Haiti. Brazilians voted in municipal elections. Hurricane Milton crashed through both Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

