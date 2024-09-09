Two women hospitalized after a man doused them with gas and set them on fire

DETROIT (AP) — Two women were hospitalized Monday after a man allegedly doused them with gasoline and set them on…

DETROIT (AP) — Two women were hospitalized Monday after a man allegedly doused them with gasoline and set them on fire in Detroit.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. Monday, WJBK-TV reported. Detroit Fire Department Fire Investigation Chief Dennis Richardson said the women had just arrived at their jobs when the man dumped gasoline on them and set it ablaze with a cigarette lighter.

The women were both taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with serious injuries. The man also was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police Chief James White said the man worked at the business and had either been suspended or fired recently and believed the women were partly responsible. White said he expects to recommend prosecutors file attempted murder charges against him. Police have not identified him.

