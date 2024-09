CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments from space station since Boeing capsule returned to Earth…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments from space station since Boeing capsule returned to Earth empty.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.