BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Son of North Dakota US Sen. Kevin Cramer pleads guilty to homicide and fleeing officer in…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Son of North Dakota US Sen. Kevin Cramer pleads guilty to homicide and fleeing officer in the death of a deputy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.