Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood replica trolley up for a vote to become next LEGO set

Creator Matt Smith came up with a miniature version of the iconic cherry red trolley after LEGO passed on mass-producing his nearly 2,000-piece replica of Mister Rogers' house and neighborhood.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the Neighborhood of Make Believe right into LEGOLAND, there’s a new tiny tribute to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in the works but for it to go from make-believe to reality, the fans have to make it so.

This time, though, Smith thinks he’s got a winner.

The Minifigure scale recreation of the famous red trolley is about 300 pieces and has plenty of room for a mini Mister Rogers and his pals to take a trip down the tracks to see all their make-believe friends.

“You know, every build involves some trial and error, but this one really came together in a way that satisfied my expectations,” Smith said.

Fans can vote it into production right now as the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood trolley is live on the LEGO website.

