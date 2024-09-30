Live Radio
Man accused of killing his grandmother with hammer in New Hampshire

The Associated Press

September 30, 2024, 10:47 AM

EASTON, N.H. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been accused of killing his grandmother with a hammer in New Hampshire.

The man was being held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Court documents have not been filed in the case.

The man’s grandmother, 76, was found dead at her home in Easton on Saturday, the attorney general’s office said. The grandson was arrested that night on a charge of second-degree murder.

An autopsy determined that the woman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Easton is a town of about 300 people in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, near the Vermont state line.

