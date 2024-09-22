Israel-Hamas war latest: Fears of all-out war rise as Israel and Hezbollah step up attacks

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel early Sunday in response to ramped-up Israeli…

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel early Sunday in response to ramped-up Israeli attacks that killed dozens of people in Beirut, including a veteran leader of the militant group.

During the funeral Sunday of that Hezbollah commander, Ibrahim Akil, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Kassem declared that the group is now in an “open-ended battle of reckoning” with Israel, and he vowed to prolong the misery of those displaced from the country’s north.

The Hezbollah rocket barrage overnight sent thousands of people scrambling into shelters. The Israeli military said rockets had been fired “toward civilian areas,” pointing to a possible escalation. Hezbollah says its attacks have been aimed at military targets.

The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday killed at least 45 people, including one of Hezbollah’s top leaders as well as women and children. The militant group was already reeling from a sophisticated attack that caused thousands of personal devices to explode just days earlier.

Here’s the latest:

A new crisis for displaced Palestinians: flooding

MUWASI, Gaza Strip — As the first rain of the cool season starts to fall in the Gaza Strip, displaced Palestinians living in the sprawling Muwasi tent camp are struggling to cope with flooding that is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Some children are entertained by the novelty of walking barefoot in the ankle-deep water, but their parents are less amused. The adults try to save what they can from their family’s tents. One mother tries to dry her temporary home with a mop.

“We woke up in the morning to find the tents with rainwater pouring on us, and water from the streets entering on us,” said Rana Goza’t, a displaced person from Gaza City. “This is the beginning of winter. What will happen in the coming days?”

Suhail Al-Barawi, a displaced person from Beit Lahiya, was helping to build sand barriers to prevent more flooding in the camp.

“People wish for rain,” he said, “and we say, ‘Oh God, do not give us rain.’”

The nearly yearlong war between Israel and Hamas has displaced 90% of Palestinians in Gaza, according to the United Nations.

Israel defense minister praises air strikes in Beirut

Israel’s defense minister says recent attacks on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon are a step toward facilitating the return of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north of the country.

Speaking Sunday evening after visiting the military’s Northern Command headquarters, Yoav Gallant described the recent air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut as “significant, important and powerful.”

He says Israel will take all necessary measures to ensure “the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.”

Israeli attacks since Friday have killed dozens in Lebanon, including a veteran Hezbollah commander. Hezbollah responded with more than 100 missile attacks in northern Israel early Sunday, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis into air raid shelters.

Gallant says: “The past week has been the most difficult in the history of Hezbollah’s existence —especially over the past day.”

Two Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least seven people

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Two Israeli strikes in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah have killed at least seven people, according to hospital officials.

The first strike hit an apartment building early Sunday killing four people, including two women, followed by a second one in the afternoon that killed at least three more people.

The bodies were rushed to the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city.

Not long after funeral prayers were held for them outside the hospital, three more bloodied bodies arrived at the hospital, including one that appeared to be missing a leg.

Israel is ready to take new steps against Hezbollah, military chief says

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military chief says the army is prepared to step up pressure on Hezbollah in the coming days.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi told reporters Sunday that Israel is committed to returning tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by nearly a year of fighting to their homes.

He said Israel has inflicted heavy damage against Hezbollah in recent weeks, and if the Lebanese militant group hasn’t learned its lesson, “it will receive another blow and another blow.”

Halevi says the army is on a high level of readiness and prepared to take additional steps in the coming days. “We have many capabilities that we have not yet activated,” he said.

Funeral takes place for seven killed in Israeli strikes on Beirut

MAYS AL-JABAL, Lebanon — A funeral has taken place in the southern Lebanese border town of Mays al-Jabal for seven people killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut, among them three women and two girls.

Men in black wearing yellow scarves with the Hezbollah logo stood quietly Sunday, as women wept and threw rice and rose petals over the coffins — five draped in Lebanese flags, and two in flags of Hezbollah’s Imam Mahdi Scouts.

Mourners waved flags representing Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, a Lebanese Shia political party, and expressed their rage over Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

“Tell our brothers in this country, you must realize that this enemy and America and all these countries behind it are traitors to us, and have betrayed us and sold us out and do not believe our words,” said Sheikh Bassam Karout, a local imam who officiated the funeral.

The Israeli strike Friday in a crowded suburb south of the Lebanese capital killed several members of the militant Hezbollah group, including the head of its elite Radwan Force Ibrahim Akil. Civilians were among the dozens killed.

Batoul Nasrallah, mourning the loss of several relatives at the funeral, called the Israelis “cowards.”

“(Israel) relies on the laws of the jungle instead of international conventions, especially with protecting civilians,” Melhem Khalaf, a Christian Lebanese parliamentarian from Beirut, told The Associated Press.

U.K. foreign secretary calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ between Israel and Hezbollah

LONDON — The U.K.’s top diplomat is calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Sunday that the fighting is in nobody’s interest.

“In recent days, we have seen worrying escalation between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah,” Lammy said. “Our message to all parties is clear: We need an immediate ceasefire from both sides so that we can get to a political settlement.”

He also advised British nationals to “leave now” for their safety, repeating a message the Foreign Office has delivered several times recently.

U.S. says is pushing for a diplomatic solution to end Israel-Hezbollah attacks

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is pushing for a diplomatic solution to end the attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which have killed dozens of people in Beirut and pushed hundreds of thousands into underground shelters in Israel’s north.

Speaking Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has been “involved in extensive and quite assertive diplomacy” in the region.

He says: “We still believe that there can be time and space for a diplomatic solution here”

According to a statement from the Pentagon, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Saturday about the Hezbollah rocket attacks and stressed the need for a diplomatic solution.

As concerns bringing an end to the conflict in Gaza, Kirby says they have not achieved “any progress here in the last week to two weeks. Not for lack of trying.”

He says the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, doesn’t appear to be “negotiating in good faith,” citing the recent killing of six Israeli hostages in tunnels under Gaza. “But it doesn’t mean that we’re not trying.”

Palestinians worry about heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

MUWASI, Gaza Strip — Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fear the war and worsening humanitarian crisis in the territory might be forgotten as tensions boil between Hezbollah and Israel.

The militant group launched more than 100 rockets into northern Israel early Sunday in response to an Israeli attack last week that killed dozens in Beirut, including a top Hezbollah commander.

“All focus of the news and media is on Lebanon. Gaza is forgotten,” Nezar Zaqout, who is living in a tent camp in Muwasi in southern Gaza, told The Associated Press. “Every day we heard that there was hope for negotiations, or new news that they were trying to solve the issue of the displaced … but we have become completely forgotten.”

In the sprawl of camps along Gaza’s coast that Israel has designated a humanitarian zone and where Zaqout and other displaced Palestinians are sheltering, children walk on dirt roads muddied by overnight rainstorms to wait in line for bread.

Saadi Abu Mustafa says he was hopeful for a ceasefire deal through Qatari, Egyptian, and American mediation, but he fears that the escalation in fighting and the focus on Lebanon will “affect us negatively.” Hezbollah has said it is confronting Israel in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza.

He says: “They leave Gaza without negotiations, without a prisoner, and without a ceasefire.”

Hezbollah is in an ‘open-ended battle of reckoning’ with Israel, deputy leader says

BEIRUT — Hezbollah’s deputy leader says his group is now in an open-ended battle of reckoning with Israel, and he is threatening to displace more people in the country’s north.

Speaking Sunday during the funeral of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil, Naim Kassem warned: “We admit that we are pained. We are humans. But as we are pained, you will also be pained.”

His comments follow days of surprise Israeli attacks that have wounded thousands of people in Lebanon and killed members of Hezbollah, and hours after the militant group responded by launching rockets deep into northern Israel, including near the city of Haifa.

He vows the ongoing conflict will destroy Israel’s economy and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “will not achieve your goals.” Hezbollah has said it is confronting Israel in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza.

Kassem says Hezbollah, which has lost several senior military leaders in recent months, has “returned stronger, and the frontline will witness this.”

He has said Hezbollah will stop attacking northern Israel only if the country can reach a ceasefire in Gaza with Hamas, and that a military solution will not allow the tens of thousands of people displaced from northern Israel to return.

Hundreds attend the funeral of Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil

BEIRUT — Hundreds of people gathered in southern Beirut Sunday for the funeral of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil, killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday alongside other members of the powerful militant group.

Akil’s coffin was draped in a yellow Hezbollah flag with his portrait.

Senior Hezbollah members attended the funeral, including deputy leader Sheikh Naim Kassem and senior parliamentarian Mohammad Raad.

Killed Hezbollah militant Mahmoud Hamad was also honored at the funeral.

Hezbollah legislator says the group is ready ‘for any scenario’

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah says the war with Israel has entered a “new phase”, saying the group “is ready for any scenario, war, or confrontation.”

Attending the funeral of a member of the Lebanese militant group who was killed among dozens of others in an Israeli strike on a Beirut neighborhood Friday, Fadlallah said “the southern front” has played a crucial role in pressuring Israel “to stop its war on Gaza.”

He also said that Israel won’t be able to achieve its “main goal … to return settlers in the north,” as he praised the abilities of Hezbollah.

“We have a strong and capable resistance that possesses the capabilities, competencies, and numerous fighters and equipment that enable it to absorb any loss or blow, and to adapt to any new situation,” he said.

Netanyahu says Hezbollah has been dealt unimaginable blows

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has dealt Hezbollah “blows that it did not imagine” after days of intense strikes on Lebanon.

In a video statement released by his office, Netanyahu said that if the militant group “did not get the message, I promise you, it will get the message.”

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel was determined to return its displaced citizens in the north, adding: “No country can tolerate fire on its residents, fire on its cities. And the state of Israel will not tolerate it either. We will do everything necessary to restore security.”

