NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former employee resigned after OceanGate co-founder said he’d ‘buy himself a Congressman’ if Coast Guard…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former employee resigned after OceanGate co-founder said he’d ‘buy himself a Congressman’ if Coast Guard interfered.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.