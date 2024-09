WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — FBI: Trump assassination attempt suspect was subject of closed 2019 investigation after tip he…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — FBI: Trump assassination attempt suspect was subject of closed 2019 investigation after tip he illegally possessed gun.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.