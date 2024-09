NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An NTSB witness testified that the Titan submersible’s carbon-fiber hull showed signs of flaws before…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An NTSB witness testified that the Titan submersible’s carbon-fiber hull showed signs of flaws before it imploded.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.