Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

PARIS (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.

The arrest occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel early Friday to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor’s office.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.

A representative of the rapper said they were “in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.” The representative spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the United States rally over Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

Scott, one of the biggest stars in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said later Friday that it has processed some 471 arrests during the Olympic Games, involving incidents either occurring at Olympic event sites or involving individuals specifically present for the Games. Of these cases, 23 involved minors, the statement also said.

Associated Press writers Barbara Surk in Nice, France, and Jonathan Landrum in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

