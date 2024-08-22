Soldier in mother’s custody after being accused of lying about ties to insurrectionist group

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based soldier accused of lying to military authorities about his ties with a group…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based soldier accused of lying to military authorities about his ties with a group that advocated overthrowing the U.S. government can live at his parents’ home while the case is pending, a federal court said Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Gates ordered that Kai Liam Nix, 20, be released into the custody of his mother — the result of a home detention agreement between prosecutors and Nix’s public defender.

Nix, an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Liberty, was indicted last week and arrested on four counts, which also include alleged firearms trafficking.

Authorities allege Nix made a false statement in 2022 on his security clearance application for military personnel by stating he had never been a member of a group dedicated to the use of violence or force to overthrow the U.S. government. Nix, who is also known as Kai Brazelton, knew he had been a member of such a group, the indictment reads.

The indictment provided no details on the group, and specifics on the charges weren’t mentioned during Thursday’s detention hearing. Nix also has been charged with dealing in firearms without a license and selling stolen firearms.

Robert Parrott, Nix’s public defender, declined comment after Thursday’s hearing.

As part of the release order, Nix can’t have internet access and is subject to GPS monitoring. There are some circumstances where he can leave the family’s central North Carolina home. The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Department are investigating the case.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.