BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president announces a $3 billion deal to buy 12 French warplanes, reducing country’s reliance on…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president announces a $3 billion deal to buy 12 French warplanes, reducing country’s reliance on Russian arms.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.