Samsung is recalling more than 1 million electric ranges after numerous fire and injury reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is recalling more than 1.12 million electric ranges used for stovetops after reports of 250…

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is recalling more than 1.12 million electric ranges used for stovetops after reports of 250 fires and dozens of injuries.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, these slide-in ranges have front-mounted knobs that can be activated by accident if humans or pets unintentionally contact or bump into them. That poses a fire hazard.

To date, Samsung has received more than 300 reports of the knobs activating unintentionally since 2013, the CPSC noted, and the now-recalled ranges have been involved in about 250 fires. At least 18 of those fires caused extensive property damage and seven involved pet deaths, according to the Commission.

In addition, the CPSC added, about 40 injuries have been reported, including eight that required medical attention.

Consumers can identify whether their slide-in electric range is included in this recall by looking at the model number printed on the product. Both Samsung and the CPSC have published a list of affected models online.

The recalled ranges were sold between May 2013 and August 2024 online at Samsung.com as well as in retailers nationwide — including Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Consumers in possession of a recalled range are urged to contact New Jersey-based Samsung Electronics America for a free set of knob locks or covers compatible for installation with their model. In the meantime, those impacted should take extra caution to keep children and pets away from the knobs, and check their range before leaving the house or going to bed to make sure it’s off, the CPSC said.

As part of general stovetop and oven safety, the Commission added that consumers should “never place, leave, or store anything on the top of your range” when not in use — as such items can ignite if it’s accidentally activated.

To receive a set of free knob locks or covers, depending on their model, customers can visit https://www.samsung.com/us/support/range-knob-kit/, contact Samsung toll-free at 1-833-775-0120 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.