Reaction to the death of former England soccer manager Sven-Göran Eriksson

Reaction to the death of former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson: ___ “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson.…

Reaction to the death of former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson:

___

“Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game” — Prince William, president of the English Football Association.

___

“Sven, thank you for always being the person you have always been — passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman. I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain” — David Beckham, who was England captain under Eriksson.

___

“As a coach, Sven-Göran was both a great innovator and a true ambassador of our beautiful game” — FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

___

“Swedish football feels deep gratitude for everything Svennis has contributed and we stand together in grief with his loved ones. Rest in peace Svennis!” — Swedish soccer federation.

___

“This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance. Sven will be rightly recognized and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game” — English FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

___

“One of the very best and a man who will be sadly missed by everyone in the world of football” – Michael Owen, who scored three times in England’s 5-1 win over Germany in 2001.

___

“He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years” — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

___

“Thank you for everything that you have done for us” — Italian club Lazio, which Eriksson coached to win the Serie A league title in 2000.

___

“He was fundamental in my development as a player and a man. I admired his calmness, how polite he was and the way he really respected everybody. He was a source of inspiration for me” – Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, who played for Eriksson at Lazio.

___

“You gave a lot to this world, and you will be missed. Bye, Mr. Eriksson” — AC Milan, the storied Italian team that beat Eriksson’s Benfica in the 1990 European Cup final.

___

“Thanks for all the memories, Svennis. We never forget you” — IFK Gothenburg, the Swedish club where Eriksson made his reputation.

___

“Rest in peace, Sven. A special man. Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice” — former England forward Wayne Rooney.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.