Nebraska man accepts plea deal in case of an active shooter drill that prosecutors say went too far

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded no contest to four counts of making a terroristic threat during a 2022 active shooter drill that prosecutors say went too far.

Omaha resident John Channels, 29, made the plea Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors, the Omaha World-Herald reported. As part of the deal, prosecutors dismissed one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police have said Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities wearing a black hoodie and a mask and fired blanks from a semiautomatic handgun. Authorities said he staged “victims” covered in fake blood who appeared to have been wounded or killed.

The charity hired Channel, who owned a security company and claimed to be a “civilian police officer,” to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. According to a police arrest affidavit, Channels told those at Omaha Catholic Charities who hired him that he had conducted other active shooter drills and that law enforcement officers would be present during the drill.

But police and employees were not warned in advance. The mock shooting sent employees running for their lives, and officers responded to panicked calls for help with guns drawn.

Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine previously said the drill could have had dire consequences — such as an employee suffering a heart attack or Channels himself being shot by someone else or an officer.

One worker sued the charity, claiming she hurt her back while fleeing and also has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. A judge dismissed her lawsuit last year, ruling that the case should be handled in Workers’ Compensation Court.

In an unrelated case, Channels also pleaded no contest on Wednesday to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault of a child, and possession of child sexual abuse materials. As part of that plea deal, prosecutors dropped another 22 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and sexual assault.

He will be sentenced Oct. 25 to between 21 years and life in prison.

