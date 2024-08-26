Man charged in Arkansas grocery store shooting sued by woman who was injured in the attack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspect accused of killing four people in a mass shooting at an Arkansas grocery…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspect accused of killing four people in a mass shooting at an Arkansas grocery store has been sued by one of the women injured in the attack.

The lawsuit filed last week in state court is the first against Travis Eugene Posey, who was charged with four counts of capital murder and 11 counts of attempted capital murder in the June 21 shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. Posey has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the shooting and is being held without bond.

Brittney Sullivent, who was shot and injured in the attack, and her husband Jeromy are seeking monetary damages to cover medical care, lost earnings and other expenses as a result of the shooting.

Posey has declared indigency and is being represented by public defenders in his criminal case. Gregg Parrish, the executive director of the Arkansas Public Defender Commission, said his office could not represent Posey in the lawsuit since it was a civil matter.

According to the lawsuit, Sullivent was wounded in head and arm when Posey fired at her vehicle in the grocery store’s parking lot. Her injuries include hearing loss and permanent disfigurement and she faces ongoing medical procedures, the lawsuit said.

Prosecutors and police have not identified a motive for Posey, who is not scheduled to appear in court again until October.

Posey carried a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a bandolier with dozens of extra shotgun rounds, authorities said. He fired most, if not all, of the rounds using the shotgun, opening fire at people in the parking lot before entering the store and firing “indiscriminately” at customers and employees, police said. Multiple gunshot victims were found inside the store and in the parking lot, police said.

