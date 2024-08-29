Former NYPD officer sentenced to 27 years for shooting her ex-girlfriend and the ex’s new partner

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for…

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend’s new love interest.

Former officer Yvonne Wu, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in state court in Brooklyn after pleading guilty in June to manslaughter and attempted murder for shooting Jenny Li and Jamie Liang.

Wu was off duty on Oct. 13, 2021, when she used her NYPD-issue gun to shoot Li, her former girlfriend, and Liang, Li’s new partner. Liang was killed and Li survived with serious injuries.

“The moment was a living nightmare, having to watch a life being taken in front of my eyes and being able to do nothing about it,” Li said at the sentencing, according to the Daily News.

Li said she had to relearn how to walk and sit up after being shot, and her days have been filled with loss, anxiety and grief.

“Jamie, who is someone who had a whole life ahead of her, a wonderful daughter, and the most caring friend, has been taken — a decision that was no one’s to make,” Li said.

Liang’s father, Ying Cai Liang, described his daughter as “genuine, kind, caring, and the most selfless person you would ever meet.”

Wu was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder in June.

She apologized in court Wednesday.

“I want to say I’m sorry to everyone who’s been affected,” Wu said. “I’m so sorry. You guys will never forgive me and I’ll never forgive myself.”

The case was prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office because it involved a police officer.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.