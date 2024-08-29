Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale University this semester.

The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students at Yale’s Jackson School of Global Affairs.

The course description says it will examine issues such as communications, fundraising “and the most important question of all: If I do win, what do I want to accomplish and what kind of leader do I want to be?”

Christie, 61, served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018 and was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey from 2002 to 2008.

He sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 but dropped out of the race and endorsed Donald Trump.

Christie helped Trump with debate preparations in 2020 but later broke with Trump and refused to support his claims of a stolen election.

Christie campaigned for the presidential nomination once more in 2024 but dropped out in January just before the Iowa caucuses.

His Yale seminar follows a talk in April in which Christie told audience members that the truth matters.

“Leaders in our political system have abandoned the truth because it’s hard,” he said. “It’s what we’re seeing on both sides of the aisle and, to me, that’s not what leadership is supposed to be about.”

