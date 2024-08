FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for the 2019 death of a man she allegedly…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for the 2019 death of a man she allegedly injured as a baby in 1984.

