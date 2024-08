REIDSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Debby’s death toll has risen to 8 with the death of a 78-year-old woman when a…

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Debby’s death toll has risen to 8 with the death of a 78-year-old woman when a tree fell on her home, authorities say.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.