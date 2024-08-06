Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state.

Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults after receiving operating certificates this week from the state’s Division of Cannabis Control.

Jeffrey Reide camped out in his car so he could make the first purchase at a Cincinnati dispensary just after sunrise Tuesday.

“I’m pumped, I’m excited, finally it’s legal for recreational. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said shortly after making the first purchase, which drew applause from store employees.

Dozens also lined up outside dispensaries in Columbus and Youngstown. While the first round of operation certificates went to 98 locations, it wasn’t clear how many were ready to open the first day.

Ohio voters last November approved allowing people over 21 to purchase, possess and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. But recreational sales were delayed while the state set up a regulated system for purchases and worked out other rules.

The new law allows adults to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of cannabis and to grow up to six plants per individual or 12 plants per household at home. Legal purchases are subject to a 10% tax, with the revenue divided between administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and paying for social equity and jobs programs supporting the cannabis industry itself.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.