Arizona home fire kills 2, including a child, and injures 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A home fire in a Phoenix suburb killed two people, including a child, and critically injured…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A home fire in a Phoenix suburb killed two people, including a child, and critically injured three other people, authorities said Monday.

The mobile home in Tempe was fully engulfed when police and fire responders arrived around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other homes. One adult and a child were found dead inside. Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

The fire’s cause is being investigated.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.