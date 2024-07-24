Vermont opens flood recovery centers as it awaits decision on federal help

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont on Wednesday opened the first of four flood recovery centers while officials waited to find…

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont on Wednesday opened the first of four flood recovery centers while officials waited to find out whether the state qualifies for federal help.

Many farmers and residents were hit by flooding two weeks ago from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The flooding destroyed roads and bridges and inundated farms. It came exactly a year after a previous bout of severe flooding affected Vermont and several other states.

Gov. Phil Scott said at a media briefing that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in Vermont assessing the damage and he expected a decision on whether the flooding qualified as a federal disaster by Saturday. He said last year’s response from the federal government was unprecedented and swift.

“This time around, FEMA is moving on a more traditional path,” Scott said. “So while it may seem like it’s taking a while for damage to be assessed, it’s important to remember it’s only been two weeks since the storm. Now, I know for many, two weeks feels like a very, very long time.”

He said the state was pressing ahead with its own efforts, including opening the recovery centers on a rotating basis in the towns of Barre, Plainfield, Lyndonville and Hinesburg. Plainfield was the first center to open on Wednesday. The centers are designed to serve as a one-stop shop, providing state-level assistance to those affected by the floods.

A federal disaster declaration could provide 75% reimbursement to communities repairing public infrastructure as well as some financial assistance to homeowners and renters for property losses.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.