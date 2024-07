DETROIT (AP) — US new-vehicle sales rose only 0.1% in the second quarter despite discounts, as buyers balked at still-high…

DETROIT (AP) — US new-vehicle sales rose only 0.1% in the second quarter despite discounts, as buyers balked at still-high prices.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.